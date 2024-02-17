Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.70 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

