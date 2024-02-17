Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth $70,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

