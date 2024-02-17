Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

KSS opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

