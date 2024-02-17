Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.