Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. Insiders own 12.47% of the company's stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

