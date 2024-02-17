Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 97.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

