Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 23.6% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 414,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 68.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

VAL opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valaris

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.