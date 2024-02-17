Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $443,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TKO Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.