Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $443,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

