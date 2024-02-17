Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

