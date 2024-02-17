Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 29.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.14.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.