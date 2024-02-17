Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 307,749 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $11,589,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

