Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $23.96 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

