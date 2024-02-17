Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $246.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $248.04. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

