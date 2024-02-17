Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $141.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

