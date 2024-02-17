Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

