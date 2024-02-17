Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $202,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.4 %

R opened at $107.34 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

