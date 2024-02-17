Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after buying an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

