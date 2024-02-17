Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

