Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

PVH Stock Up 2.8 %

PVH opened at $131.62 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

