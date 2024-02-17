Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,505 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,940,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

