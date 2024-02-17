Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $73.83 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

