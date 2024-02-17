Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. American States Water has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $95.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

