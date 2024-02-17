Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,119 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MP Materials from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

