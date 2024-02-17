Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,221 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 99,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 20.8% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

