Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,866 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 541.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $93,000.

EYE stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

