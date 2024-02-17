Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Price Performance

First Advantage Company Profile

FA stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.