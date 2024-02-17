Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,379 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Palomar by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,911.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $74.13 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

