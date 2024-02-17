Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,130 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

