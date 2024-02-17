Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,776 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brinker International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EAT opened at $44.87 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.