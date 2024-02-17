Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.
Huntsman Price Performance
NYSE HUN opened at $24.42 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.