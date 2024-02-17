Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,520.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.