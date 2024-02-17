Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 3.3 %

SMG stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

