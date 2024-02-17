Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in IBEX by 34.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 61,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 50.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 224,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 75,607 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IBEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

IBEX Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IBEX opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

About IBEX

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.