Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

