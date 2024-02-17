Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Trading Down 0.3 %

CPRI stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

