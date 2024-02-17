Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $364,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,167,455 shares in the company, valued at $255,693,849.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,783 shares of company stock worth $10,304,601. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

