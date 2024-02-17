Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,886,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,735,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Knife River Price Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $69.57 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

