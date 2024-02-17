Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CYRX opened at $15.69 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

