Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.42 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

