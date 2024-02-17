Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $402,000 in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at 52.51 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

