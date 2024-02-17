Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,472 shares of company stock worth $4,736,536. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

RYTM opened at $49.23 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.