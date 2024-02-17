Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,461.00 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,402.38 and a 52-week high of $4,080.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.