Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.