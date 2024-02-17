Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,883 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.97 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

