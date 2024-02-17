Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,587 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,857 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

