Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.