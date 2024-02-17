Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,215 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

