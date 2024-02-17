Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,234 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

