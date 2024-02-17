Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

