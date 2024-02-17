Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,858 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Trading Down 2.9 %

Veradigm stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Sunday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.